Nona Runo of West Milford passed away at the age of 86 on Jan. 23, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She married her beloved husband, Henry “Hank” Runo, in 1964 and shortly after bought a home in the little community of Awosting. This is where they lived and raised their family for 57 years.

She just celebrated her 59th wedding anniversary with Hank by her side.

Nona was an X-ray technician for many years at Ringwood Medical Center until she retired.

She is remembered as always being a happy, active and caring person. She enjoyed tennis, bowling, skiing, daily walks, the beach, card games and any adventure she was offered.

Nona was predeceased by her son Daniel Runo.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Runo; her four sons, Patrick, Henry, Nick and Chris Runo; her daughter,Mary Lance; her nine grandchildren; her three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph McGreen.

Visiting hours are Monday, Jan. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1 Outwater Lane, Saddle Brook.

Those wishing to honor Nona are invited to make a donation in lieu of flowers in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org