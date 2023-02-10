Pat M. Alfano

Pat M. “Juke” Alfano of West Milford passed away after battling complications from COVID-19 on Feb. 8, 2023. His partner and truest love, Patricia Eagles, was at his side. He was 71.

Pat was born Aug. 12, 1951, in the “Heights” neighborhood of Newburgh, N.Y. He grew up surrounded by cousins and friends and had an unlimited supply hilarious stories about those times.

Pat had a career at West Point, retiring as a video-production specialist. In addition, he was a talented musician who played in several bands. He was a beloved part of the music community in the Hudson Valley, attending open mics near and far.

A family statement says, “Pat was optimistic, brave and undaunted in all situations and was always ready to lend a hand. He will be missed terribly, remembered often and loved forever.”

Pat is survived by his partner, Patricia Eagles; sister, Candace; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Patsy and Helen (Rig) Alfano.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral will be held at the funeral home at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15.

