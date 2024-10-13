It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Anderson on Sept. 12, 2024, in her home in the arms of her loving husband, Jim. She was 71.

Patricia was born Aug. 8, 1951, in New Jersey and lived in that fine state her entire life.

She was a beloved mother, nana, wife and friend.

Throughout her life, Patricia was known for her sense of humor, her incredible bus driving, her love of her cats and her grandchildren, and her colorful hair styles.

She dedicated herself to the people she loved - to know her truly was to love her back. Patricia left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Her passion for Scrabble, Skinwalker Ranch, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, brought joy to those around her and will be remembered fondly.

Patricia is survived by her two children, Jamie Anderson and Kelli Maass. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Andy (20), Nina (18), and Xavier (7), along with many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, sister, father and brother.

We will be celebrating the life of Patricia on Nov. 2n at Greenpond Bible Chapel. The service will begin at 11.

Mom loved flowers, so we do encourage guests to bring or send your favorite flowers to Greenpond Bible Chapel: 1083 Greenpond Road. Rockaway, NJ 07435.

Pat will be deeply missed but forever remembered in our hearts.