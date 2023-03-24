Patricia Vogel

Patricia L. Vogel of West Milford passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was 80.

Born in Englewood to the late Charles and Dorothy Law, she was the beloved mother of Frank Vogel Jr. and his wife Jennifer, James Vogel and Karen Fernley and loving sister to Teresa Palombi and Kathleen Shutta and her husband Thomas Shutta. She was also a beloved grandmother to Abigail, Kyle, Ella and Anna and a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Frank, and her sister Margaret Black and brother-in-laws John Palombi and Donald Black.

Visiting hours were at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. The funeral Mass was at St Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford. There will be a private disposition.