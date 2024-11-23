Paul Donoghue

Paul T. Donoghue of West Milford, formerly of River Vale, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. He was 69.

Paul was born on Sept. 15, 1955, in Queens, but soon after, the family moved to River Vale.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Fairleigh Dickinson University and had a long career, but motorcycling was his true passion. He enjoyed planning the routes as well riding them whether he was on his own or with friends.

As a motorcycle riding instructor, he shared this passion with many new riders.

Paul lived life to the fullest. He liked to travel, including yearly trips to Maine, New York and Florida, but especially his motorcycle trips out west and in Europe.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Diane; his sister, Janet Pralat and her husband Mark; his brother in-law, Angelo Dell’Armo and his wife Barbara; his sister in-law, Lisa Kosmala and her husband Richard; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was held privately.

