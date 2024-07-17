Pedro Carrion III

Pedro “Peter” Josequin Carrion III of Bloomingdale passed away on May 30, 2024, from multiple complications. He was 43.

He was born to Mabel “Mae” Carrion and Pedro “Pete” Carrion of West Milford.

Peter started his firefighting career during his junior year and had a deep love for it and the people involved.

He was known for his ability to make a joke out of anything and everything as well as his service to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, West Milford First Aid Squad, and Search and Rescue.

He enjoyed the Chicago series, World Wrestling Entertainment and football, and he loved his family endlessly.

He was predeceased by his father, Pedro Carrion.

He is survived by his mother, Mabel Carrion; his sister, Ellen Ustaoglu; his brother, Robert Carrion and wife Brittany; his daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Carrion; six nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 20 from 2 to 7 p.m. at West Milford Fire Company #2, 2970 Route 23, Newfoundland.