Phyllis Diane (Yaverek) Gloss of West Milford, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022 coincidentally on her mother, Harriet Yaverek’s birthday, at the age of 83. Phyllis graduated from Teaneck High School. She and her loving husband of 57 years (previously deceased) Richard Carl Gloss, lived in Waldwick for 42 years prior to moving to West Milford in 2012. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Harris (husband Dan Harris) and her 3 daughters, Linda Shanahan (husband Kevin Shanahan), Cheryl Gloss, and Sandra DiCarlo (husband Louis DiCarlo) and 2 lovely granddaughters, Danielle (Ocasio) Lozzi and Zoey DiCarlo. There will be a Memorial Visitation at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. A private graveside ceremony will follow on May 18th. In lieu of flowers, the family of Phyllis Gloss respectfully requests contributions in their memory to St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, 703 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503. Donations may also be made online at GiveToStJosephs.org. For more information about making a Memorial Gift, please contact the Foundation office at donations@sjhmc.org.