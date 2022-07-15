Phyllis Van Hooker, (Copley), 86, of West Milford, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Born in Auburn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Loren and Margaret (La Roe) Copley. She attended Maryville College in Tennessee as a music and pipe organ major.

Phyllis was employed as a seamstress for FABS Fabrics of West Milford, and was a member of the West Milford Presbyterian Church where she was the choir director and church organist for over 60 years, retiring in 2017.

She is the beloved mother of Pete Van Hooker of Colorado, Scott Van Hooker of West Milford, Sue Van Hooker of Franklin, NJ, and Todd Van Hooker of Netcong, NJ. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Copley of Oneonta, NY, and a sister, Ellen D. Casey of Hewitt, NJ, 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband James in 2011 and her sister, Marilyn Rath, in 2021. Memorial visitation will be on Friday, July 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. A memorial service will be held at West Milford Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m.