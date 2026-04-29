Raymond “Ray” B. Titmas, 73 years, of West Milford, N.J., passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, April 26, 2026. He was born on February 16, 1953 in Paterson, N.J., to the late Bernice (Argentieri) and the late Raymond Titmas.

Ray married Pamela Rose Calco in 1981 and resided in Pompton Lakes, N.J., where thy raised their family until 1995 then found their forever home in West Milford, NJ. He was an altar boy for St. Michael’s Church in Paterson, NJ where he was born and raised.

Later in life, Ray was an avid collector of trains and also loved to fish on the lake in his backyard. His home is where he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

For many years, Ray worked for UPS driving tractor trailers while starting his own construction business. He built Raymond B. Titmas, LLC from the ground up by using word of mouth. He was a skilled carpenter for over 40 years. Carpentry was his passion.

He was predeceased by his dear parents Bernice Titmas in 2020 and Raymond Titmas in 2016 and his loving brother Domenic Titmas in 2011.Ray is survived by his beloved wife Pamela; his loving children Maureen Landon and her husband Kyle, Nicole Giantonio and her husband Anthony, and Ryan McLaughlin; his cherished grandchildren RyAnn Yucknevage, Joseph McLaughlin, Alexa McLaughlin, Peyton Giantonio, and Roary Landon; his dear siblings Patricia Manzo and her husband Nick, Mark Titmas and his wife Dora, and Eugene Titmas; his several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends, more than he could count.

He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. His legacy will continue in all the homes and families he touched.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Raymond’s name to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718; www.cancer.org/donate or to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; www.stjude.org/donate

On line condolences: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.