Richard A. Schwartz Sr.

Richard A. “Rich” Schwartz Sr. of West Milford passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was 77.

Rich was born April 26, 1945, in Philadelphia, son of the late Jesse J. Schwartz and the late Lillian M. Schwartz (nee Outen).

He was raised and educated in Horsham, Pa., graduating from Upper Moreland High School in the Class of 1963.

After graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served honorably during the Vietnam War in the Fighter Squadron 11.

Rich and Violet were married on Jan. 25, 1969, in Hatboro, Pa.

He was a store manager for Woolworths at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne for most of his career and later was store manager for the Dollar Tree.

He enjoyed playing the slots, his favorite being Triple Diamond machines.

He was the beloved husband of Violet Schwartz (nee Rodenhausen); father of Richard Schwartz Jr. and Carol Tobin and her husband John; and grandfather of Robert Bogert.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald Schwartz and his wife Carol and Bob Schwartz and his wife Rosemarie.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. and the funeral at 10 a.m. at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, Pa. His graveside service will follow with military honors rendered by the United States Navy at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Family flowers arranged by Beth’s Flower Boutique at 215-672-8901.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.