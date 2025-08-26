Richard Castronova passed away on Aug. 24, 2025, in West Milford. He was 69.

He was born on June 12, 1956, to John and Grace (Fleming) Castronova in New York City. He moved to West Milford in 1961 at the age of 5.

Richard attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School and graduated from West Milford High School in 1974.

He continued to attend Queen Of Peace Church every Sunday as an usher until the very Sunday morning that God called him Home.

Richard and his wife, Marion (Laino) Castronova, raised their three children in West Milford.

With his family, he owned and operated many notable local businesses, such as Mountain View Farms and Valley View Pub.

Later, Richard worked in the local community as a rural mail carrier and at his final job with the West Milford Board Of Education as a custodian.

He was a beloved father and grandfather to his son Richard; daughter, Danielle; and grandchildren, McKenna, Giovanna and Levi.

He also is survived by his wife, Marion; his daughter-in-law, Autumn (Castillo) Castronova; and his siblings, Thomas, Susan and Steven Castronova.

He was predeceased by his son John, in 2015 as well as his brother John, in 1973; his mother, Grace, in 1995; and his father, John, in 2009.

A viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. A funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Please meet directly at church. Interment will follow at Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, N.Y.