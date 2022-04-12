Richard Mack Scheuerman, 58, of Waldwick NJ passed away on April 8, 2022. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Jadwiga “Jackie” Scheuerman, two loving sons, Mark with his fiancée Elizabeth, and Alexander, four sisters Lisa DiLeone with her husband Vincent, Nora Fedorek with her husband Daniel, Susan Senatore, Mary Jane Gardler with her husband Dennis, two brothers George Scheuerman with his wife Michelle, Christopher Scheuerman with his wife Annie, nine nephews Anthony, Christopher Jr, Craig, TJ, George Jr., Daniel, Timothy, Robert, Ryan, six nieces Kimberly, Rachel, Grace, Rebecca, Emily, Payton, and many other family members.

Richard was predeceased by his parents George Scheuerman and Mary Jane Bannon and nephew Jason Scheuerman.

Richard worked as an HVAC Engineer for Penguin Company in Clifton NJ. Richard loved mountain biking, traveling on cruises, movies, music, especially Neil Young, and reading books. His favorite book series was “Wheel of Time”. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Visitation: Tuesday, April 12, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, April 13, 10:00 AM -10:30 AM. Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 13 at 10:30 AM, Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, followed by Interment at Hillside Cemetery, 742 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071.