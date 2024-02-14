Richard Martin

Richard “Dick” A. Martin of West Milford passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. He was 84.

He was born on July 22, 1939, in Paterson to the late Emma Rose and the late James Martin.

Dick married Teresa (nee Ryan) in 1975 and they lived in Oak Ridge until his passing.

Dick was an insurance associate at Prudential Life Insurance Co. for many years until his retirement.

He enjoyed sports, especially bowling and playing golf (he won awards) and was a die-hard Yankees fan. He was an avid reader of all genres and a trivia pro.

Throughout the years, Dick volunteered much of his time at St. Thomas the Apostle Church; for 20 years, he led the Bible study and for 22 years, he was a member of the choir. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Joseph F. Lamb Council #5510 in Milton. He often visited the sick and homebound, especially at the Lakeside Home.

Dick was very generous in donating to the poor and was an inspiration to all.

He was predeceased by all of his siblings, James Martin, Marge Hurley, Kathleen Fearns, Mary Dick, Jack Martin and his twin sister, Alice Warren, in 2023.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa Martin; his loving sister-in-law, Nora Fanelli and her husband Francis; his dear nieces, Mary, Kathleen, Donna and Jane; his loving nephew, John Fearns; and many dear friends.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge. Livestream at www.facebook.com/ststhomasjohn or https://venue.streamspot.com/71cd47d1

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church; 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com