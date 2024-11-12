Richard Mazzarisi

Richard L. Mazzarisi of West Milford passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, with his family by his side. He was 81.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1943, in Passaic to Helen (nee Bloom) and John Mazzarisi.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964 as an aircraft mechanic.

In 1966, he married Dorothy C. Kendig and lived in Hawthorne. They moved to Wayne in 1967, and in 1971, they made their home in West Milford.

For many years, Richard was an injection mold designer at Linden Mold and Tool in Rahway.

In his spare time, he was an avid weightlifter and football enthusiast, but most of all, he enjoyed being retired and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Mazzarisi, in 1967; his father, John Mazzarisi, in 1990; and his sister Rose Conklin in 2017.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy; his two loving daughters, Jill Nicol and her husband Mark and Karen McManus and her husband Craig; his cherished grandchildren, Tyler Lee Nicol, Lucas Quinn McManus and Brody Cade McManus; his sister, Lori; his three brothers, Johnny, Tommy and Gary; and his nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. with Moments of Reflection beginning at 3 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 1987 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to the West Milford Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480 or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences and directions to the funeral home: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com