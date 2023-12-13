Richard Wiley

Richard “Dick” Wiley of West Milford passed away in his family home on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 70.

The son of William J. Wiley Jr. and Florence (Standaert) Wiley, Dick was born and raised in West Milford.

He spent most of his life in the family home, taking over both the house and print shop, Wiley’s Lake Press, from his parents and making both his own.

He had an encyclopedic knowledge of West Milford history along with countless other topics from warplanes and history documentaries to home maintenance and Harry Potter.

Having grown up on the lake, he loved nothing more than to take others for a boat ride on Greenwood Lake and captivate them with tales of all the houses and stories along the way, muskrats beware!

The basement, affectionately referred to as “Wiley’s Hardware,” had a tool for every project, and Dick’s expert friendly advice came free of charge.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Ruth Adams of West Milford and Joan Schrage of Voorhees.

Dick is survived by a brother, William “Bill” Wiley III of Washington; his loving wife of 36 years, Theresa (Rice) Wiley; his children, Rachel Wiley of West Milford, Richard J. Wiley of Massachusetts and Michelle Rockwell of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren; and numerous caring nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Additional details may be found at www.caringbridge.org/visit/richardwiley