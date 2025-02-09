Robert Barry

Robert T. Barry of West Milford passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. He was 76.

He was born on July 5, 1948, in Jersey City to Theresa (nee Killeen) and William Barry.

Robert was a U.S. Army Specialist 5 from 1968 to 1972 in Germany and he spent an additional two years in the Reserves.

He married Olga Batiuk on June 8, 1968. They lived in Jersey City until they moved to West Milford, where they lived for 47 years.

For many years, Robert owned a material handling systems business, Barr Tech in West Milford.

He was predeceased by his parents, Theresa and William Barry; his infant child Faith; and his brothers James and Kevin.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Olga; his loving children, Robert T. Barry Jr. and Jessica Barry DeGraff; his cherished grandchildren, Sarah and Ronnie; his brothers Billy and Dennis; his sister, Maureen Lupo; his nine nieces and eight nephews; his 28 great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-niece.

He will best be remembered for his kindness, big heart, love of nature, work ethic, and spending countless hours feeding and watching his treasured Koi fish.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Feb. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

The funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford.

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to his favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.

Online condolences and directions at sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com