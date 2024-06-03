Robert Gunderman

Robert E. Gunderman passed away peacefully at his residence in West Milford on May 28, 2024. He was 89.

He was born in Sparta in 1934 and later moved to Franklin, where he attended both the elementary and high school.

He was an all-state football and basketball player at Franklin High School, where he received several scholarships offers to attend college. He chose the University of Virginia, where he received a full scholarship and played four years of football and two years of basketball before graduating.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions of the NFL, but during pre-season, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played in 1957. In 1958, he played with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He later played with the Franklin Miners and was chosen Athlete of the Year by the New Jersey Herald and was elected to the Sussex County Hall of Fame.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree at the University of Virginia, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant of the U.S. Army, Reserve Officer.

He received a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Montclair State University in 1965.

During the 1950s and ’60s, he attended several National Science Foundation programs in biology, chemistry and math.

Robert was a science teacher, coach and mentor to many people he met in his life. He spent 36 years in education, teaching and coaching.

He coached football for two years at Dickinson High School in Jersey City, six years in West Milford and six years at Lakeland Regional High School. His coaching career covered 14 seasons.

He was athletic director in West Milford for five years and vice principal at Lakeland Regional High School for 18 years.

He was a member of the following associations for many years: Sussex County Hall of Fame, West Milford recreation coach, New Jersey Principal Supervision Administration, West Milford Lions Club, Presbyterian Church and Wallkill Golf Club.

After losing his wife, Barbara “Bodle” Gunderman, in 1992, he will finally rest in peace with her.

He also was predeceased by his siblings Doris Runion, Joyce Ann Worth, Betty Wielechowski and Tom Gunderman.

He is leaving behind his lifelong partner of 30 years, Antoinette Muniz. He is survived by his brother Edward Gunderman; son, Robert Gunderman Jr.; daughters, Melinda Russo and Patty Wood; seven grandchildren, Michael, Bryan, Britney, Chad, Emily, Erica and Jessica; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, on Saturday, June 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The family requests that all donations be sent to the Presbyterian Church of West Milford or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.