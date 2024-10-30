Robert Hourihan

Robert Emmett Hourihan passed away on Oct. 28, 2024, in West Milford. He was 92.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Robert was born in Elizabeth and attended St. Genevieve’s, Alexander Hamilton Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School, later earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lehigh University.

He served in the Army in 1953 and 1954 before embarking on a 35-year career with State Farm Insurance, retiring as an underwriting superintendent.

A 61-year member and past president/trustee of the Pinecliff Lake Community Club, Robert enjoyed many years of sailing on the lake and playing tennis while showing off his green thumb with the gardens he cultivated at his home.

He was also a 30-year member of Wallkill Valley Country Club, where he enjoyed playing many rounds of golf.

Robert’s faith was central to his life as a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace in New Jersey and St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida.

He and his wife, Joan, also spent 26 winters creating memories together at Timber Greens in Florida.

Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan (Nevins) Hourihan; his brother, James (Sharon); daughters, Ann Marie D’Elena (Dan) and Susan Winfield (Steve); daughter-in-law, Carolyn; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Patrick R. Hourihan in 2023; parents, William and Edna (Duggan); and brothers Thomas and Peter.

A wake will be held at Richards Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. in West Milford. A funeral Mass is scheduled at Our Lady Queen of Peace on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. in Hewitt, followed by burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Hewitt.