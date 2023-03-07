Robert J. Gamble

Robert J. “Bobby” Gamble passed away suddenly on Feb. 25, 2023.

Bobby was born in Warwick, N.Y. He grew up on Upper Greenwood Lake in Hewitt.

He graduated from West Milford High School, where he excelled in football and track. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Bobby was certainly a free spirit who was loved by everyone who met him. He had so many friends! He enjoyed being with their families especially the kids, often bringing a gift or at least entertainment.

He enjoyed the nomadic life, traveling the East Coast in his big blue bus, and made friends all along the way. He was definitely gregarious!

He was an accomplished skier, then moved on to snowboarding, which he truly loved.

He had a number of jobs: graphic design, metal fabrication and carpentry. He was a go-getter.

He is survived by his parents, Beth and Bob Gamble; brother, Patrick; aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews of the Gamble, Thorpe and Kelly families; and his “adopted” brother, James Addley.

Viewing is to be held at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday March 8. A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, on Monday, March 13 at noon.

Bobby had the foresight to donate his organs and was able to help more than 50 recipients.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Transplant Foundation, 600 17th St., Suite 2515 South, Denver, CO 80202 or www.americantransplantfoundation.org.