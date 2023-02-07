x
Robert L. Drakeford

| 07 Feb 2023 | 06:21

    Robert L. Drakeford of Hewitt passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. He was 67.

    Born in Englewood, Robert had been a resident of West Milford for the past 30 years.

    He was a retired police officer with the Englewood Police Department.

    Robert was the beloved husband of Glynis Drakeford. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Samuel.

    Friends may call at the Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, on Monday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. Private disposition will follow.

    In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Robert’s name.