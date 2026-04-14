Robert Roy, a distinguished broadcast journalist and television news producer whose career spanned more than four decades, passed away leaving behind a remarkable legacy in American and international news. Known for his editorial vision, calm leadership during breaking events, and commitment to excellence, Bob helped shape some of the most significant television news coverage of the late twentieth century.

A graduate of the College of William & Mary, Class of 1968, Bob began his career in broadcasting as an on-air announcer for WMBG AM/FM in Williamsburg, Virginia. He quickly moved into reporting roles with WVEC Radio and Television in Norfolk, Virginia, eventually becoming News Director. His talent and dedication led him to the national stage, where he joined ABC News in Washington, D.C., first as a radio news writer and editor before transitioning into television production.

During his 41-year career at ABC News, Bob served in numerous influential roles, including writer and producer for “ABC Evening News” in New York, senior broadcast producer for “World News Tonight,” executive producer for ABC Morning News and Good Morning America, and executive producer of special events. He also worked closely with renowned journalists including Howard K. Smith and Harry Reasoner.

Bob’s career took him across the globe, coordinating and producing live coverage from Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and throughout North America. He played key roles in coverage of political conventions and elections from 1972 onward, international breaking news events, and historic broadcasts including the return of Hong Kong to China and the death and funeral of Princess Diana. He also oversaw coverage of major national moments, including the funerals of Presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, and Richard M. Nixon.

Among his most celebrated achievements was serving as Executive Producer of “America Held Hostage: The Secret Negotiations,” an in-depth special on efforts to free American diplomats held in Iran. The broadcast earned widespread acclaim, receiving a DuPont-Columbia Award, Peabody Award, Headliner Award, and 9 Emmy Awards. Throughout his career, Bob was recognized for his leadership in shaping live news coverage and for helping drive ratings success for major ABC programs.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bob found great joy outside the newsroom. He was an enthusiastic member of the Smoke Rise Riding Club, where he served two terms as president when the club was reestablished in the 1990s. And continued as a dedicated director on the board until present. Bob headed up the show grounds committee taking care of fencing, the secretary stand , building jumps and could always be found on the tractor. He had a deep love of horses and the camaraderie of fellow riders. Winning the NJHSA members choice award in 2019. Whether in the saddle or simply spending time around horses, he cherished the peace and connection that came with the equestrian world.

Friends and family remember how this passion provided balance to his fast-paced career and reflected his appreciation for tradition, friendship, and the outdoors.

Even in retirement, he found ways to continue his passion for journalism by working on presidential debates across multiple election cycles.

Bob Roy is remembered not only for his extraordinary professional accomplishments but also for his warmth, steady presence in high-pressure situations, and his love for family, friends, and horses.

He also found great joy on the ski slopes, where he embraced the thrill of winter with the same enthusiasm he brought to all aspects of his life. Killington held a special place in his heart, and he cherished the time spent there with family and friends, carving down the mountain, sharing laughter, and creating lasting memories. Those trips reflected his adventurous spirit and his love for being surrounded by the people he cared about most.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, his daughter, Lauren. And his brothers Gil Gilley and Glenn Gilley.