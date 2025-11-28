Robert T. Jackson, age 62, passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Paterson, Robert grew up in West Milford and moved to Sussex County in 2000. He attended school to learn the carpentry trade and began his career as a laborer in the Laborers Union. After several years, he decided to become involved with tree work and was a great component and driving force at Great Oak Tree Services in West Milford. Robert also became involved in the cellular construction work, building cell towers which led him to becoming employed as a lineman for the Electrical Workers Union before his retirement. In his youth, Robert enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and riding motorcycles and dirt bikes. He was predeceased by his son, Jeremy Hunter Jackson on Nov. 10, 2021, and his father, Robert A. Jackson in 2024. He is survived by his devoted wife, Claudine G. Corcho; his son, Joseph Jackson of Lyndhurst; his daughter, Brianna Jackson of Sussex; his mother, Dianne (Anello) Jackson of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and his sisters, Robin of West Milford, Debra of Boston, Massachusetts, and Susan of North Carolina. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com