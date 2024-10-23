Robert Wolfe Sr.

Robert Sommer Wolfe Sr. of West Milford passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Care One Post Acute Facility & Nursing Center.

He was a graduate of Union Hill High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

Robert was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea from 1950 to 1953.

Robert and his wife, June, had one son, Robert Wolfe II. He had three grandchildren, Steven, Debbie and Bobby. All the grandchildren called him by his nickname “Popeye.”

Popeye will be deeply missed but forever remembered in our hearts.

No services were held. Funeral arrangements were private.