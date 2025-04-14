Robin Shaughnessy

Robin R. Shaughnessy of West Milford passed away April 7, 2025. She was 69.

Born in Ridgewood to Harold and Ruth Rehm, she was a retired school bus driver for the Ringwood school system.

Robin was the beloved mother of Sarah Olszewski and her husband Greg, Ryan Bush and his wife Laurie, Kyle Bush and his wife Caitlin, and Kevin Shaughnessy Jr. and his wife Erica; and sister of Bruce Rehm and Susan Dittmar. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Giana Krupka, Gavin Bush, Lilly Bush, Kyah Bush, Lara Olszewski and Cayson Bush.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kevin Shaughnessy.

May her spirit find eternal peace.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse, 435 N. Lake Shore Drive, Hewitt.