Ronald E. Kelemen, of West Milford, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 53.

Ron began his life in 1969 in Clifton, New Jersey, with his parents, Marge and Ed, and his sister, Susan. He loved growing up on Bergen Ave, where he made lifelong memories with lifelong friends.

Clifton is also where he found his love for motorcycles. He spent his early adult years riding his Honda Hurricane, on which he met the love of his life, Lucyanne Cassanelli, on the way to the Jersey shore. Just one year later, he sold the Hurricane and everything he loved to buy a printing press and start a business in his parents’ garage. He poured everything he had into the business that would later become Hurricane Signs and Printing, which supported him and his family for the next 30 years.

Ron married Lucyanne in 1997, making them lifelong partners in marriage and eventually in his business that they grew together. In 1998, his son Sean was born, and two years later his daughter Haley was born. Ron loved nothing more than his family. His wife and kids were his reason for living and his motivation to keep his business running each and every day. After long days at work, he spent his nights and weekends volunteering to coach his son’s baseball teams. Through the years, “Coach Ron” helped create memories for many, coaching recreational, all-star, and travel teams.

At home in his free time, Ron could find interest in just about anything. He became an expert in various niches, crafting homemade pizzas every weekend and curating his own hot sauce with his home-grown peppers from the garden. His backyard was his sanctuary, spending every summer night at his fire pit as his own form of meditation, and finding peace in exploring the trails in the woods.

Ron was predeceased by his father Edward in 2020.

He is survived by his mother Marge, his wife Lucyanne; his children Sean and Haley; his sister Susan Reinhart and her husband Mike; his pseudo-siblings, Joe, Jeanine, Ronnie, Tami and Jan; his childhood best friend, Rodd; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished friends and other loved ones.

