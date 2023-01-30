Rosario Mirabelli

Rosario Antonio Mirabelli, affectionately known as “Ro,” of West Milford passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2023. He was 94.

Ro was born in Union City on July 11, 1928, to the late Assunta and Salvatore Mirabelli. He worked in the family embroidery business with his sister, Camilla, and brothers, Frank and John, in West New York before joining the Army.

While serving in the Korean War, he functioned as Military Police. After returning home from being stationed in Japan, he married the love of his life, Marilyn (Murrell), who predeceased him in 1999. His sister and brother Frank predeceased him as well.

Ro first fell in love with Shady Lake in West Milford in 1942, when he would stay at his parents’ summer cabin. He eventually moved there full time in 1963 with his family.

Over the past 90 years, Ro became a pillar of the community, where he was the first to greet all old and new neighbors (Shady Lakers) and you knew he was outside when you heard Frank Sinatra playing in the air.

He enjoyed the company of friends and family at the clubhouse and pool, loved to travel, was an avid reader, loved his many dogs, and was quick to chat with anyone at any time of day.

He worked for the Hoffmann-LaRoche Co. for 25 years as a refrigeration specialist. During these years, he also served on the company’s Fire Brigade and was part of the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department.

Once retired, he truly enjoyed his life to the fullest and expanded his travels across the United States in his R.V. to Myrtle Beach and Florida and frequently visited Hawaii and Las Vegas. Ro’s love for traveling also took him abroad to Japan and Italy, where he would visit his extended Mirabelli family.

Ro is survived by his sons, Richard Mirabelli and his wife Debbie of West Milford and Robert Mirabelli and his wife Kathy of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Melissa Welch and her two sons, Denis and Ryan, of West Milford; Dana Reonieri and husband Donald and their two children, Aubrey and Owen of Landing; Nicole Mirabelli of Florida; Katelyn Mirabelli of New York; Kyle Mirabelli of Washington, D.C.; and Michele Gillis and husband Erik and their son Wade of Ringwood. He is also survived by his brother John and many nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and his Shady Lake community.

No service is scheduled at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.