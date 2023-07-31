Rosemary Wiggins of West Milford died on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was 82.

Rosemary was born in New York City to the late Joseph and Julia (Wolff) Padham. She was the beloved wife of the late James Wiggins.

She was a resident of West Milford for 70 years and was employed as a bank teller for Bank of America in West Milford.

Surviving are three daughters, Sharon Yuhas (husband Mike), Linda Wiggins and Catherine Free, all of West Milford; a brother, Michael Padham (wife Eileen) of Warwick, N.Y.; two sisters, Teri Galovic of Budd Lake and Julianne Fox (husband Jim) of Lebanon; and three sisters-in-law, Lee Padham, Evelyn Compton-Padham and Noreen Wiggins.

Rosemary was born proud to be called Gramma Rose by her surviving five grandchildren: Nate and Zane Yuhas, Sam Yuhas (wife Le) Jessica Free and Daniel Free (wife Emily) along with two great-grandchildren, Logan and KC.

She was predeceased by her son-in-law Tony Free and two brothers Joe and Tom Padham.