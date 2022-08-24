Roy R. Lake, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 17, 2022, in his home in Hewitt, NJ.

He was born on January 21, 1930, in Oceanside, NY, to the late Jessie (nee Reynolds) and William Quinn. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, and in the Awosting section of West Milford, NJ, where he spent his summers.

At the age of 21, Roy enlisted in the U.S. Army. He valued this service highly and was very proud to serve in Korea from 1951-1953 in the artillery division.

As part of this service, Roy became infatuated with photography. He then attended St. John’s University and later became a printer for the Daily News in NY.

His favorite charity was St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As he always said, no child should ever suffer.

Roy was a proud member of the West Milford Elks Lodge # 2236 in Hewitt, NJ.

His loved ones remember how important it was for him to have the very best at all times but with the least amount of cost. God forbid the shrimp scampi wasn’t just right! Yes, he was known to be cranky and frugal but also had the biggest heart ever.

Roy opened his heart, soul, and home for anyone. He didn’t have the privilege of having children, so he fostered underprivileged children in his Awosting summer home, allowing them to make the same memories that he enjoyed on the lake and making them part of his community. He loved his home forever & ever. Roy had a fierce fight in him that’s why we called him the Energizer Battery and Pita.

Our beloved friend will be missed.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Jessie in 1987 and William in 1988.

Roy is survived by his best friends Anna Bonstein, John S. Bosland, Jack Inserra, and many fellow Elks.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Roy touched, were invited to the visitation to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and of course, just chat on Monday, August 22, 2022, with a prayer service at noon at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

The interment followed at Warwick Cemetery, Route 94, in Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 www.stjude.org, or to the West Milford Elks Lodge # 2236, PO Box 336, Hewitt, NJ 07421-0336.

For online condolences and directions: sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.