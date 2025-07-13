Ruth Townsend

Ruth T. Townsend of West Milford passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. She was 88.

She was born on March 6, 1937, in Saddle Brook to Bernice L. Elmendorf and Frank J. Terhune.

Ruth married Douglas Townsend in 1962 and lived in West Milford, where they raised their four children.

In 1998, Ruth earned her Master in Divinity from Drew University, and in 1999, she became an ordained minister.

For many years, Ruth was the director of the Passaic County Head Start School in Wanaque, the director of education as well as a diaconal minister at the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, and a substitute teacher.

As a lifelong, faithful parishioner of the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, Ruth sang in the choir and played the handbells.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Muth (2024) and Patricia Coover (2000).

Ruth is survived by her beloved husband, Douglas; her loving children, David Townsend and his wife Jean, Mary Weaver and her husband Joe, Stephen Townsend and his wife Laurna, and John Townsend; her cherished grandchildren, Jessica Weaver Wroblewski and her husband PJ, Kevin Townsend and his wife Tiffani, Rebecca Townsend Schultz and her husband Brad, Jennifer Weaver Rose and her husband Matt, Daniel Townsend, Emily Townsend Pepper and her husband Michael, and Megan Townsend; her adored great-grandchildren, Kathleen Wroblewski, Caleb Rose, Arianna Rose, Paul Wroblewski, Benjamin Townsend, Chloe Schultz and Nicholas Townsend; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, 65 La Rue Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, P.O. Box 288, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

Online condolences and directions: sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com