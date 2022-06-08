Sharra L. Struble, 66, died on May 15, 2022. Born to Eleanor May (Moor) and the late Ernest Chapman, Sharra lived in West Milford before moving to White Milla, Penn., 17 years ago. She was a customer service attendant for Walmart, Honesdale Penn. before retiring. She was a past president of Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her sons Christopher Struble, of Haskell, and Vincent Struble, of West Milford, and her partner Bill Rhinesmith, of White Mills, Penn. She is also survived by her brothers Ernest Chapman and Daniel Chapman; her sister Kathleen Mais; grandchildren Emily, Ethan and Connor; stepdaughter Linda Bacchiocchi; and many nieces and nephews. Sharra was predeceased by her husband Stephen R. Struble, son Robert S. Struble and daughter Sharra K. Struble, as we as her parents and in-laws Grace (Mooney) Struble and Robert Struble.

Visitation was at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford with sister Janet Brisky, PBVM of St. Joseph Church, in the Echo Lake community, conducting a service.