Sheila Longstaff

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Sheila (Spengler) Longstaff on March 12, 2025. She was 53.

Sheila was born on May 5, 1971, in West Milford and raised in Riverdale.

She graduated from Kinnelon High School in the Class of 1989.

She moved to Oak Ridge in 2002.

Sheila was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend.

She spent her time as a stay-at-home mom and housewife.

She loved and enjoyed thrift shopping, tending her garden, feeding the wildlife and being with her loved ones.

Sheila lived her life to the best she could and left this Earth wishing that her family and friends know that they were and are loved and cherished by her.

Her beautiful and caring soul will forever be remembered.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Randall Longstaff; her three daughters, Kayla Fluhr, Heather Fluhr and Sarah Longstaff; her parents, Joe and Dorothy Spengler of Richfield Springs, N.Y.; her sister, Cindy, and her husband, Mark Van Houten, of Milanville, Pa; and her brother, Joe, and his wife, Diana Spengler, of Esperance, N.Y.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date at the Freedom Church in Oak Ridge and all family and friends will be notified.

As Sheila prioritized finding joy in life and sharing it with others, our family asks that you do the same: Go out and do something that brings you joy and share it with those around you.