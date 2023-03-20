Shirley Bishop

Shirley Jane Bishop of West Milford passed away on March 16, 2023. She was 79.

She was a person who touched many people’s hearts and gave unconditional love to all those around her. She had a laugh and smile with which you could not help but smile along.

She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her friends.

Most of all, she enjoyed her time being a mother and wife of 60 years to Robert.

Shirley was a school bus driver in West Milford and helped in the Girl Scouts.

She loved animals especially her fur babies Annie, Tobin, Ace, Tucker and Midnight.

Her most enjoyable holiday was Christmas and the smiles on everyone’s faces as gifts were opened.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Bishop Sr.; loving mother of Brenda Bishop and partner Scott Card, Robert Bishop Jr. and wife Dana, and Michael Bishop and partner Lisa; sister of Kathy Hrinko and husband Tim; loving grandmother of Cliodhna, Kristy, Mandy and R.J., great-grandmother of Shyann, Sylus, Serenity, Saige and Skarlette. She also survived by her daughter-in-law Christine Bishop and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold Nicholson and Dorothy Boob; two siblings, Liz Kendig and Bud Nicholson; and her son Joseph Bishop.

Visiting hours are Wednesday March 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Interment is private.