Sister Marie Cimino, OSF, (formerly Sister Gerard) of Aston, Pa., died in Assisi House on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. She was 93.

Sister Marie was born in Brooklyn, where she graduated from St. Nicholas Commercial High School.

In 1949, she entered the Franciscan Sisters of Ringwood, a congregation that later merged with the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, and professed her first vows in 1951.

She had been a professed member of the congregation for 74 years. She ministered primarily in education and parish ministry.

Sister Marie ministered for 56 years in the Diocese of Paterson. She began her ministry there in education, teaching at Mt. Carmel School in Passaic, St. Catherine of Bologna School in Ringwood and St. Francis School in Haskell.

For 40 years, Sister Marie taught and later served as a teacher’s aide, parish minister and volunteer at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Hewitt. She received the Vivere Christus Est Award for her work at the school and parish.

She then spent one year caring for her elder sisters at Mount St. Joseph Convent in Ringwood.

During her eight years in the Diocese of Brooklyn, Sister Marie taught at Holy Family School. She spent an additional six years in the Archdiocese of Newark teaching at St. Ann School in Hoboken.

In 2023, Sister Marie moved to Assisi House, the congregation’s retirement home in Aston, Pa., where she served in prayer and hospitality ministry until her death.

Sister Marie is survived by her many nieces and nephews and her Franciscan family.

All services will be held in Assisi House on Friday, Jan. 24 and will be livestreamed. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

Donations in her name may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.