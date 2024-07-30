Stanley Fautas Sr.

Stanley Christ Fautas Sr. of Stockholm passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with his family by his side. He was 86.

Stan was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Jersey City to the late Irine (nee Zervoudakis) Fautas and the late Christ Fautas.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959 in the 380th Armament and Electronics Maintenance Squadron-Strategic Air Command.

He married Eileen E. Meurer in 1956 and lived on the Plattsburgh Air Force Base in New York.

Years later, they moved to Jefferson, then made their final home in Stockholm, where they raised their son, Chris.

Stan volunteered for six years with the Hardyston Township Fire Department and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #12649 and the Assembly #1250.

In his spare time, he was a referee for various high school basketball and soccer teams and was also an avid golfer.

He was predeceased by his parents, Irine in 1951 and Christ in 1963; his sister, Pamela Antonakakis, in 2002; and his brother, John Fautas, in 2023.

Stan is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen; his dear son, Chris Fautas and his wife Donna; his cherished grandchildren, Jason Fautas and his wife Jennifer and Marc Fautas and his wife Katherine; his four adored great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Georgina Fautas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will take place Thursday: Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney RC Church, 2823 Route 23, Stockholm. Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stan’s name to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation; 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com