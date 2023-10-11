Stephen O. Franzino died peacefully in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sept. 29, 2023. He was 88.

Stephen was a longtime resident of West Milford before moving to Richfield Springs, N.Y., in the late 1990s.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Stephen was an owner/operator of several businesses: West Milford Petroleum, Steve’s Macopin Liquors and Pub, and S&S Heating.

He also was a former private pilot and avid hunter.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elaine; three sons, Dr. Stephen Franzino and his wife Judith, John Franzino and his wife Leigh, and Robert Franzino; a daughter, Melinda Robilliard in Sydney, Australia; and two grandaughters, Christina and Juliana.

His heaven was his cabin in the Catskills, N.Y. May he rest in peace.