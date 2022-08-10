Steven Michael Castronova, 33, formerly of West Milford, NJ, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on April 19, 1989, in Pompton Plains, NJ, to Steve and Christine (Reilly) Castronova, the youngest of three sons.

Steven attended Bergen Community College, Lincoln Tech, to become an electrician, and the American School of Business to learn real estate. He worked at ThorLabs in Newton, NJ, and managed many of his family businesses.

He was a man of countless hobbies. He loved animals, collecting coins, model trains, house projects, a good meal, spending the summers boating on Greenwood Lake, and the winter snowmobiling in upstate New York.

His family was his true happiness, as he valued nothing more than his title of son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. His nieces and nephews were the light of his life; he never missed an opportunity to create special memories with them. He was a remarkable friend to a myriad of people that spanned many different walks of life. Steven’s legacy lies in his unwavering loyalty to the ones he loved. He will be deeply missed and live on in the hearts of so many.

Steven is now resting in heaven with his beloved Calvin.

Steven is survived by his beloved parents Christine and Steve Castronova; his loving brothers Eric and his wife Jenn, and Tommy Castronov; and his cherished nieces and nephews, Siena, Kenzie, Micah and Maddox Castronova.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS us 1 Post Place).

A prayer service will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the interment at Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY. For online condolences and directions, visit sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.