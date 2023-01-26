Tanya Kuzmenko passed away Jan. 18, 2023. She was 57.

Born in Astoria, Queens, to the late Wasyl and Katherina Kuzmenko, she resided in Hewitt.

Tanya worked for Home Depot in Harriman, N.Y., in the special orders department.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Draper; loving mother of Nina and Bradford Price; sister of Nadya Kuzmenko, Tammy Frey, Natalie Jelenek and Vera Kuzmenko; grandmother of Savannah and Dylan Thomas; and aunt of Matthew Dorazio and Samantha Dorazio.

She was predeceased by her brother, Nick.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.