Terrence Matthew Duffy, decorated police officer, dies at 37

Terrence Matthew Duffy, son of Passaic County Commissioner Terrence Duffy and his wife Tara, is remembered for many things, particularly the passion he showed for helping others when they were in need. He was known as a compassionate person with the ability to bring light wherever he went. Not to be forgotten was his enjoyable Irish wit.

Terry was born on July 18, 1984, at Chilton Hospital. He died in Florida on Feb. 16. Last month there was a memorial service for him at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt. He is buried in the Warwick, NY, cemetery.

A decorated Paterson police officer, he had been forced into early retirement due to an injury received while on duty serving his community.

Terry’s elementary school education was at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parochial School. He graduated from West Milford High School. While in high school he played basketball and football. He earned “All County” honors in football.

After high school graduation he studied at Passaic County Police Academy and after graduation joined the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department. He later transferred to the Paterson Police Department to serve there with his brother Ryan.

Terry enjoyed going crabbing at the Jersey shore and had a passion for seafood, enjoying cooking up a fresh catch.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Edward and Angela Cahill and Lawrence and Mariam Duffy.

Surviving are his parents, Terrence J. Duffy and Tara Duffy, his brothers Sean Cormack and Ryan Patrick and sister Erin Gabriel, his loved one Hannah, sisters in law Aimee and Francisca, and brother-in-law Shawn Moriarty and many other relatives.