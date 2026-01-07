Theresa Evans Pirozzi, age 67, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2026.

Theresa was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who cared deeply for her family, and was fiercely loyal to the people in her life.

She is survived by her children: Rob Pirozzi, Binny Montenegro and his wife Jamie, Daniel Pirozzi and his wife Kaitlyn, and Elena Pirozzi. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Kira, Annika, Maddin, Isabelle, and Kylo, each of whom brought her immense joy and pride.

Theresa is also survived by her sisters Lillian Larsen and Lori Quackenbush, and aunt Mae Serrano, and her niece Denise Schenk.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joe Pirozzi; her brothers Billy and John Evans; her sister Carolyn Evans; and her parents Marilyn Needham and John Evans.

A defining relationship in Theresa’s life was her friendship of more than 50 years with Annamarie O’Loughlin, a bond that went far beyond friendship and was, in every way, a sisterhood built on love, loyalty, and a lifetime of shared memories.

Theresa had a deep love for classic rock, especially the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and Van Morrison, which often provided the soundtrack to her days. She was also a passionate sports fan, known for her unwavering devotion to the New York Mets and the Miami Dolphins, with a particular admiration for Dan Marino.

Above all else, Theresa loved her family. Her presence, strength, and unmistakable spirit will be deeply missed but forever remembered by those who were fortunate enough to be part of her life.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 17th from 2-5pm at Richard’s Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ