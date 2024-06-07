Theresa Walsh, a longtime resident of West Milford, passed away on May 28, 2024, at home surrounded by her family. She was 80.

Terry was the daughter of the late Peter and Maria (Pavignamo) Pralotto. She was born in Union and moved to West Milford in 1970.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and walking her dogs, and she loved gardening.

In her later years, she was confronted with the diagnosis of dementia, which slowly took away her memories and abilities but it could never take away the essence of who she was.

She leaves behind her beloved partner of 24 years, Walter Hazelman; daughter, Lisa Walsh-Hewitt; son-in-law, Joseph Hewitt; and niece Linda Pralotto.

She now joins those who preceded her in passing, including her late husband, Kevin P. Walsh, and brothers, George Pralotto and Mario Pralotto.

A visitation was May 31 at Richards Funeral Home 1440 Union Valley Road. Final disposition is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Organization at www.alz.org