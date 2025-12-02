Thomas Cataldo, 84 years, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., formerly of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away with his children by his side on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1941 in the Bronx, New York to Vera McGuire Cataldo and Ignacious Cataldo.

Tom impacted countless lives with a life marked by compassion, strength, and deep devotion to others.

He found great joy and purpose in helping people to live a better life.

His legacy will be carried forward by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Those who touch our hearts stay in our hearts forever.”

Tom was predeceased by his wife Cynthia in 2022; his mother, Vera Cataldo in 2004; his father, Ignacious Cataldo in 2000; his brother, Raymond McGuire in 1986; his sister, Ronnie Ahrens in 2004; and his son-in-law Dave DeFedele in 2021.

He is survived by his loving children Thomas Cataldo and his wife, Nicole of Freehold, N.J., Carlanne DeFedele of the Bronx, N.Y., Charlanne Nosal and her husband James of Wantage, N.J., Evelyn Gerndt and her husband Frank of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Vincent Cataldo and his wife Nannette of Oak Ridge, N.J.; his cherished grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Brittany, Kathryn, Amanda, Christopher, Grant, Brianna, Garrett, Gabrielle, Thomas, Abigail, Alana, Elias, Vincent and Aiden; his adored great grandchildren Elianna, Brayden, Amelia, Madelyn, and Aila; his dear sister Sally Walsh of West Milford, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. during the last half hour of the visitation at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

A memorial mass will take place on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Magnificat Church (Chapel), 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon, NJ 07405

The placement of the urn in the niche will immediately follow at Our Lady of the Magnificat Cemetery crypt, and will be private for the immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Thomas’s name to: Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438; www.miltonfirstaidsquad.org and the Jefferson Township Fire Department Company #1, 162 Milton Road, PO Box 487, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 www.jtfd1.org/donate

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.