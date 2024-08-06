Thomas Dinan

Thomas J. Dinan passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. He was 66.

Born in the neighborhood of Yorkville in New York City, Tommy, as he was better known to his family and friends, was a highly decorated police lieutenant retired from the Bridgewater Township Police Department.

He began his career as an officer at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Piscataway, after graduating from the State Police Academy, Seagirt. At UMDNJ, he rose to the rank of detective in relatively short order.

Later serving 26 years for the Bridgewater Township Police Department, Tommy rose through the ranks of officer, detective, sergeant and, finally, lieutenant. He served as the department’s bias crimes officer and terrorism task force liaison and worked as one of their undercover narcotics agents.

He earned many awards and accolades, including several Medals of Valor from the 200 Club of Somerset County, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Bridgewater, and the Michael John Buczek Foundation.

He was awarded the Medal of Valor and Combat Cross by the PBA Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Exceptional Service Medal by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, and he was installed as a member of the Honor Legion of the Police Departments of the State of New Jersey.

He joined the West Milford Police Department a few years after retirement, working as a Class II Special Police Officer. You may have seen him at events at the high school or middle school, any of the local churches, or working the roads during exceptional weather events.

Tommy touched the lives of many, many people: locals from the towns in which he worked, victims of crimes in the cases he worked, friends and ,most especially, his family.

He selflessly offered his talents and abilities whenever he was needed, and he could repair and assemble anything; the instructions always read, “Call Tommy.”

Through his hard work, tenacity and love, he supported his wife and two children who are earning their bachelor’s degrees; cared and advocated for his parents in their later years; and supported his younger brother when he was dying of ALS.

Tommy loved living “up the mountain.” He loved both the upper and lower Greenwood Lakes, and he loved his boat and sharing it with family and friends.

His passing is a tragic loss to all of us.

Tommy Dinan was the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Mayer) Dinan; beloved husband of Gloria (O’Donnell) Dinan; loving father to Mariah Jean and Thomas Patrick; and cherished brother of John Dinan, Irene O’Donnell, Maureen Morris and the late Joseph F. Dinan.