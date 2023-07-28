Thomas Harget

Thomas “Tom” Harget of West Milford entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was 65.

Thomas was born on Nov. 24, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Paul and Dee Harget. He was a graduate of West Milford High School, Class of 1976.

His brilliance in all things electrical became the foundation for a 45-year career in telecommunications. With his company (Excel), he maintained lifelong client relationships.

Family and friends were everything to him. His youthful spirit was especially mirrored in the eyes of his grandchildren, who were his whole world. When Thomas walked through the door, the kids knew their best playmate had arrived.

Thomas was a car enthusiast, loved attending car shows, and took great pride in showing off his 1970 Ford Mustang.

He was predeceased by his brother Robert Harget and his parents.

Surviving Thomas are his sons, Nicholas Harget and wife Berlant Harget of Vernon and Sean Harget and wife Amanda Harget of Wanaque; three grandchildren, Aubrey, Blake and Lexi; a sister, Sherry Harget and significant other Richard Demeyer of West Milford; a brother Terry Harget of Georgia; and a loving partner of 19 years, Theresa Mongiovi of West Milford.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service to be held for Thomas at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

One of Thomas’ greatest passions included volunteering with the Special Olympics each year. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to SONJ (Area 2 Passaic County), 1 Eunice Kennedy Shiver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.