Thomas I Taggart Jr., 56, passed away October 13, 2022. Born in Pequannock to the late Thomas and Nancy (DeNike) Taggart, Thomas resided in Florham Park. He is survived by his sister Sharon Macari and husband Mauro of West Milford, two nieces Lisa Macari of Hewitt and Stephanie McDowell and husband Bryan and great-nephew James of Halethorpe, MD.

He will be greatly missed by his family and the wonderful and caring staff and caregivers of Universal Institute of Livingston and Spectrum Care Management and Counseling Services of Mahwah. Services are private under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale.