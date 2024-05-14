Thomas Trochan

Thomas Joseph Trochan of West Milford passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024. He was 77.

He was born in Jersey City and lived in West Milford.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran in the Vietnam era.

Thomas was a foreman for the Department of Public Works in West Milford, retiring 10 years ago.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ronne (Sternberg) Trochan; loving brother of Michael Trochan of Ringwood, Ellen Kish of North Carolina and Joseph Trochan and his wife Lucille of Ringwood; and dear grandfather of five grandchildren and great-grandfather of three. He also is survived by all his nieces and many beloved cousins.

Visitation at the D’Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell, was May 13 and a funeral was May 14 followed by an entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.