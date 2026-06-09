Thomas V. Brawley, Jr.

Thomas Victor Preston Brawley, Jr., lovingly known as Tommy, passed away on June 6, 2026, at the age of 64.

Born on Oct. 23, 1961, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Hoboken, N.J., Tommy spent his early childhood in Hudson County before moving with his family to Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1973. He soon returned to New Jersey settling in Union City, where he later graduated from Emerson High School.

Tommy lived a life that could never be described as ordinary. In his younger years, he was a true hellraiser; a fearless, adventurous character right out of an S. E. Hinton novel. Yet beneath that tough exterior was a fiercely loyal and generous man whose courage would later be demonstrated in ways that defined his character.

Tommy was no stranger to danger and seemed to possess nine lives. He survived more close calls than most people could imagine. One of his favorite stories involved being electrocuted and thrown from a two-story roof, only to land on his feet. While he often left out the details that he broke an ankle and completely shattered his heel, those injuries never stopped him from living life on his own terms. It was just one unbelievable story among many from his remarkable 64 years.

After working in roofing and construction, Tommy followed his passion for building and became an ironworker with Local 11 in 2000. He took great pride in his work on MetLife Stadium and the GWB, not to mention the brotherhood he found within the trade. Following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Tommy volunteered his time and labor to help clean up and remove steel from Ground Zero. For those who knew him, it came as no surprise that when others needed help, Tommy stepped forward.

Tommy was also a proud member of the Last Chance Motorcycle Club, where he found more than a shared love of riding. Through the club, he built a strong network of sober brotherhood, lifelong friendships, and unwavering support. The bonds he formed there became an important part of his life, and he treasured the camaraderie, loyalty, and fellowship of his fellow riders.

In 2018, due to ongoing medical issues, Tommy could no longer meet the physical demands of working as an ironworker. Drawing on his CDL, he began a new career with Hercules Trucking in Parsippany, New Jersey. Tommy drove a 53-foot Freightliner tractor-trailer on a nightly route to Syracuse, N.Y., making the trip regardless of wind, rain, sleet, or snow. Along the way, he enjoyed blasting his favorite old-school R&B artists, including Teddy Pendergrass, Tammi Terrell, and The Four Tops. Tommy was the epitome of a provider, with an unmatched work ethic and dedication to his family. In true Tommy fashion, his truck was always “tricked out” with interior lights, gleaming chrome hubcaps, and was kept spotless and impeccably maintained; a reflection of the pride he took in everything he did.

In October 2023, Tommy demonstrated extraordinary strength, resilience, courage, and faith when he underwent a life-saving lung transplant at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Throughout that journey, he was cared for by an incredible team of healthcare professionals whom he deeply admired and affectionately referred to as “his team.” He often said they had not only cared for him, they also had saved his life. He held immense respect for their expertise, kindness, humor, and, above all, their humanity. Tommy was profoundly grateful to everyone involved in his care, including the donor and the donor’s family, whose selfless gift gave him a second chance at life. Determined to make the most of that gift, he embraced each day with gratitude and joy. He often listened to Michael Bublé’s Feeling Good, finding special meaning in the lyrics: “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life for me, and I’m feeling good.” Those words perfectly captured his outlook and appreciation for the life he had been given.

Tommy cherished his friends, coworkers, and neighbors and never met a stranger. On Sweetman Lane, he was a familiar and friendly presence, often seen walking his beloved fur baby, Jett, while stopping to chat with anyone he encountered along the way. He genuinely enjoyed connecting with people and had a gift for making everyone feel welcome. The adorable little boy who lives next door affectionately called him “Neighbor Tom,” a nickname that perfectly captured the warmth, kindness, and sense of community that Tommy brought to those around him.

Above all, Tommy loved his family. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Karen Brawley; his cherished fur-baby, Jett; his incredible stepsons, Evan and Keith Meola; his beloved Aunt Margaret; his big sisters and brothers-in-law, Maggie and Johnny Telford, Marleen and David Irvine, and Kevin Welsh; his nieces and nephews, Marleen and Bill Gibson, Erin and Bob Gibson, J.T. and Sara Telford, and Andrew Irvine; as well as a rowdy and much-loved crew of great-nieces and great-nephews. Tommy’s larger-than-life personality, quick wit, endless stories, and unwavering love for his family will be deeply missed by all who knew him. All of them will deeply miss Tommy’s larger-than-life personality, quick wit, generous heart, and endless collection of adventures.

Though his passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who loved him, his family finds comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace; likely riding his motorcycle through the heavens, wind at his back and another adventure waiting just beyond the horizon.

Tommy’s life was a testament to resilience, courage, hard work, and living without fear. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Tommy’s memory to the American Cancer Society, The Sharing Network, or another charitable organization of your choice.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Richards Funeral home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J.