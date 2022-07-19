Todd M. Capriotti, of Hewitt, NJ, passed away on June 10, 2022, at the age of 33. Born in Hackensack, NJ, and moved to Hewitt when he was 9 years old, Todd graduated from West Milford High School and enlisted in the army until 2010.

He worked various jobs throughout his life and his favorite was with Mac Communications in West Milford as a cell phone tower installer. Todd is the son of Donna Jacobs of Hewitt, NJ, and Ted Capriotti of Teaneck. Todd is predeceased by his stepfather Larry Jacobs (2020).

Todd leaves behind his parents, his brother Steven Jacobs of Hewitt, NJ, and sister Jenna Jacobs of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cremation and services will be private.