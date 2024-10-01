Vincent Thurston Jr.

Vincent G. Thurston Jr. of Hewitt passed away Sept. 18, 2024. He was 60.

He was employed for 31 years with West Milford Board of Education as head custodian at Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School.

Vincent was a previous officer and 31-year Elks member.

He was an avid fisherman and was loved by many.

Vincent was the beloved husband of Jennifer Lisa Thurston (Hickey); loving father of Vincent Thurston III and Callie Thurston; and devoted son of Dora Swackhammer. He also was survived by his brothers, Harold and Timothy Thurston; stepchildren, Jennifer, Marvin, Robert, Deborah and Maria; and 14 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, Vincent, and brother Douglas.

Visitation was Sept. 24 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.