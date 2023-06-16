Virginia Giori

Virginia Blanche Giori (formerly Virginia Webbe) of Goodyear, Ariz., passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2023, after facing several years of Alzheimer’s disease with dignity and grace. She was 89.

Virginia, also known as Ginny or Ginger to friends and family, was born in 1934 in Brooklyn. to John Edward Kelly and Cecelia Keinonen Kelly.

She married Edward T. Webbe in 1956 and they celebrated the birth of their four children, Virginia Cibenko of West Milford, Christopher Webbe of East Stroudsburg, Pa., Stephanie Taylor of McKinney, Texas, and Jeffrey Webbe of Goodyear, and 47 years of marriage before Edward died at age 73.

After moving to Arizona, Virginia met and married the second love of her life, Ceasar Giori, in 2010. They enjoyed life in the tight-knit Sundance Senior Community of Buckeye until Ceasar died in 2014.

During her lifetime, Virginia was a faithful follower of God, a dedicated mother and grandmother, a devoted friend and neighbor, and a valued employee of IBM for 13 years.

She is lovingly remembered by her four children, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her family and friends, the American Flag, sailing (or anything related to water), jewelry, ice cream and her little Shih Tzu, Peppers, were among the things that brought her the most joy.

A Celebration of Life will be held virtually on July 30 and information will be posted on Virginia’s memorial webpage at https://rebrand.ly/virginia-memorial

Virginia’s remains will be laid to rest with both of her loving husbands, Edward and Ceasar, in the BG William Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery and the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, respectively.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of the Valley of Phoenix, Ariz.