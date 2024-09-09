Virginia Haffer

Virginia P. Haffer of Oak Ridge passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. She was 90.

She was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Clifton to Teresa (nee Kozoil) and William Krasco.

She married Frederick F. Haffer in 1953 and lived in Clifton. They later moved to Oak Ridge, where they made their home for most of their married life.

Virginia will be remembered for her delicious cooking and baking.

She was predeceased by her dear parents, Teresa and William Krasco, and her dear siblings Joseph Krasco, William Krasco Jr., Richard Krasco, Albert Krasco, James Krasco, Irene Collins and Mary Kolbeck

Virginia is survived by her loving daughters, Joyce Schwartz and her husband John and Nancy Tasker and her husband James, all of Oak Ridge; her cherished granddaughters, Shannon Salerno and her husband Jason of Mahwah and Heather Tasker and her husband Joseph Stracquatanio of Oak Ridge; her adored great-granddaughter, Kristy Marie; her sister Frances Krasco; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

A prayer service will take place Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to Milton First Aid Squad; 45 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438, miltonfirstaidsquad.org and/or Father John’s Animal House; 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, fatherjohns.org